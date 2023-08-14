Visitors stop by Naval Museum's outreach booth

Suffolk, Va. (August 20, 2023). Military Educator Matt Headrick of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM) engages with visitors who stopped by the museum’s outreach booth during the 35th Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow on Sunday, August 20, 2023. HRNM was one of several exhibitors during the event, which was hosted by the Nansemond Indian Nation in Suffolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

