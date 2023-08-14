Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Visitors stop by Naval Museum's outreach booth [Image 3 of 3]

    Visitors stop by Naval Museum's outreach booth

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Suffolk, Va. (August 20, 2023). Military Educator Matt Headrick of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM) engages with visitors who stopped by the museum’s outreach booth during the 35th Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow on Sunday, August 20, 2023. HRNM was one of several exhibitors during the event, which was hosted by the Nansemond Indian Nation in Suffolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 14:08
    Photo ID: 7984656
    VIRIN: 230820-N-TG517-7679
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors stop by Naval Museum's outreach booth [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Visitors stop by Naval Museum's outreach booth
    Visitors stop by Naval Museum's outreach booth
    Visitors stop by Naval Museum's outreach booth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Museum Outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT