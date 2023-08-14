U.S. Marines pose for a group photo during a back-to-school celebration at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, August 17, 2023. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, provide extra motivation, and well wishes as they start their first day of school following summer break. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 14:26
|Photo ID:
|7984648
|VIRIN:
|230817-M-IY782-1127
|Resolution:
|8122x5417
|Size:
|18.12 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Back to School Event [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
