Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Back to School Event [Image 2 of 6]

    Welcome Back to School Event

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines greet students at Quantico Middle/High School during a back-to-school celebration at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, August 17, 2023. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, provide extra motivation, and well wishes as they start their first day of school following summer break. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 14:25
    Photo ID: 7984630
    VIRIN: 230817-M-IY782-1173
    Resolution: 6572x4383
    Size: 14.98 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Back to School Event [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcome Back to School Event
    Welcome Back to School Event
    Welcome Back to School Event
    Welcome Back to School Event
    Welcome Back to School Event
    Welcome Back to School Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Back to School
    Students
    Marines
    Quantico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT