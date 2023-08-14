Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors perform pre-flight checks on an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, August 22, 2023. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 7984579
    VIRIN: 230822-N-GN523-1264
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

