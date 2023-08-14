USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors perform pre-flight checks on an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, August 22, 2023. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

