USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2023) An EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, August 22, 2023. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

