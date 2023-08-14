U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caitlyn Rice poses for a photo in the 355 Mission Support Group building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug 14, 2023. Rice worked in the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron as a personal property specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7984478
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-BS488-1023
|Resolution:
|3861x3861
|Size:
|909.83 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SrA Rice Portrait, by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT