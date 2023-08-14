Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Rice Portrait

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caitlyn Rice poses for a photo in the 355 Mission Support Group building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug 14, 2023. Rice worked in the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron as a personal property specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
