Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    St. Mihiel American Cemetery [Image 7 of 7]

    St. Mihiel American Cemetery

    THIAUCOURT, FRANCE

    05.16.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    Established by Congress in 1923, the American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates the service, achievements, and sacrifice of U.S. armed forces. ABMC administers 26 overseas military cemeteries, and 32 memorials, monuments, and markers. Follow ABMC on social media to stay connected or visit ABMC.gov.

    (Photo by Warrick Page/ABMC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2014
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 12:41
    Photo ID: 7984430
    VIRIN: 150516-D-D0516-1007
    Resolution: 6096x4064
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: THIAUCOURT, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Mihiel American Cemetery [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cemetery
    funeral
    American Battle Monuments Commission
    military burial
    St. Mihiel American Cemetery
    ABMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT