USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit

FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (August 18, 2023) – Crewmembers of USS Little Rock (LCS 9) and members of the French armed forces pose during a subject matter expert exchange aboard the ship while on a routine port visit. USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Bryan Kent/Released)
08.18.2023
|08.22.2023 11:22
|7984217
|230818-N-N3764-1006
|2736x1824
|1010.87 KB
|MQ
|3
|1
