USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit

FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (August 18, 2023) – Senior Chief Fire Controlman Robert Carlisle provides an overview of the ship’s combat systems to members of the French armed forces aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Operations Specialist Jamarr Shannon/Released)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023