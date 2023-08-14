Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit

    MARTINIQUE

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230818-N-N3764-1004
    FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (August 18, 2023) – Lt. Charles Ryan, operations officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 (HSC-28), gives an overview of the MH-60S Seahawk capabilities to members of the French armed forces aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Operations Specialist Jamarr Shannon/Released)

    This work, USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    partnerships
    Port Visit
    Martinique
    USS Little Rock (LCS 9)
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

