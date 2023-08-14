230818-N-N3764-1004

FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (August 18, 2023) – Lt. Charles Ryan, operations officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 (HSC-28), gives an overview of the MH-60S Seahawk capabilities to members of the French armed forces aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Operations Specialist Jamarr Shannon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 11:22 Photo ID: 7984214 VIRIN: 230818-N-N3764-1004 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.