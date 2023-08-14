Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Little Rock Conducts Tour for French Partners During Port Visit

    MARTINIQUE

    08.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230817-O-N3764-1001
    FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique (August 17, 2023) – USS Little Rock (LCS 9) arrives in Fort-De-France for a routine port visit. USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (Photo courtesy of the French Navy/Released)

    Tour
    partnerships
    Deployment
    Port Visit
    Martinique
    USS Little Rock (LCS 9)
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

