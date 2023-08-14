Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFL Social Media Banner

    NMFL Social Media Banner

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230822-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 22, 2023) Infographic created using imagery, photo editing software and vector elements to design a cover for the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic social media X platform. Expeditionary medical facilities are field hospitals that receive patients from forward medical facilities or directly from combat areas. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 7984168
    VIRIN: 230822-N-KC192-1001
    Resolution: 1500x500
    Size: 103.58 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Social Media Banner, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Social Media
    EMF
    Expeditionary Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT