230822-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 22, 2023) Infographic created using imagery, photo editing software and vector elements to design a cover for the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic social media X platform. Expeditionary medical facilities are field hospitals that receive patients from forward medical facilities or directly from combat areas. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7984168
|VIRIN:
|230822-N-KC192-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x500
|Size:
|103.58 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NMFL Social Media Banner, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT