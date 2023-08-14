Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Rescue Off [Image 6 of 11]

    CBIRF Rescue Off

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force conduct a rescue competition at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Aug. 11 2023. The competition involved a casualty evacuation race between technical rescue marines from Alpha and Bravo Company. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
