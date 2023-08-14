U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force conduct a rescue competition at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Aug. 11 2023. The competition involved a casualty evacuation race between technical rescue marines from Alpha and Bravo Company. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7984000
|VIRIN:
|230811-M-JC426-1083
|Resolution:
|4280x6573
|Size:
|25.96 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
This work, CBIRF Rescue Off [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
