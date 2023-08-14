Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 16]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230821-N-DU622-1262 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 lifts off from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 09:25
    Photo ID: 7983983
    VIRIN: 230821-N-DU622-1262
    Resolution: 5310x3712
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Aviation

