Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230821-N-DU622-1262 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 lifts off from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

