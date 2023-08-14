Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Works Underway [Image 13 of 16]

    Nimitz Works Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tomas Valdes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230821-N-EJ277-1130 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ana Pineda Rodriguez, from San Diego, performs hydraulic fluid analysis for aircraft hydraulic components aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 09:25
    Photo ID: 7983981
    VIRIN: 230821-N-EJ277-1130
    Resolution: 5106x3404
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Works Underway [Image 16 of 16], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Underway
    Nimitz Underway
    Sailor Receives Medical Test
    Nimitz Underway
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Prepares Food
    Sailor Preforms Maintenance
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Works Underway
    Nimitz Works Underway
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Works Underway
    Nimitz Works Underway
    Nimitz Works Underway
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Works Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT