230821-N-EJ277-1101 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) A sailor salutes an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 as it takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 09:25 Photo ID: 7983978 VIRIN: 230821-N-EJ277-1101 Resolution: 4261x3025 Size: 2.16 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Works Underway [Image 16 of 16], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.