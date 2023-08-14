126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds blow off smoke after landing at Gary/Chicago International Aiport in Gary, Indiana, August 17, 2023. (U.S.Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
