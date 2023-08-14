Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds [Image 4 of 5]

    126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilot, Major Patrick Burke, 126th Air Refueling Wing, is interview by the local Chicago media after he flew a refueling mission to refuel the Thunderbirds at Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana, August 17, 2023. The Illinois Air National Guard wing flies the KC-135 Stratotanker ready to refuel U.S. and allied military aircraft, anytime, anywhere.(Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 09:14
    Photo ID: 7983965
    VIRIN: 230817-Z-ET407-1005
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 523.23 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds
    126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds
    126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds
    126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds
    126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT