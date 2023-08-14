126 ARW Passes Gas to Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force pilot, Major Patrick Burke, 126th Air Refueling Wing, is interview by the local Chicago media after he flew a refueling mission to refuel the Thunderbirds at Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana, August 17, 2023. The Illinois Air National Guard wing flies the KC-135 Stratotanker ready to refuel U.S. and allied military aircraft, anytime, anywhere.(Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 09:14
|Photo ID:
|7983965
|VIRIN:
|230817-Z-ET407-1005
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|523.23 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
