    USS McFaul Daily Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS McFaul Daily Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230822-N-YD864-1077 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 22, 2023) Cmdr. Antonia Shey, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), monitors the ship’s position in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 22, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

