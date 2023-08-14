PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES

LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 22. 2023) – Pacific Partnership 2023, Armed Forces of the Philippines and Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) service members and Mr. Hermenegildo A. Gualberto, Mayor of San Fernando City, La Union, pose for a photo after an opening ceremony at Town Plaza San Fernando City, Aug. 22. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

