Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES [Image 6 of 6]

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES

    LA UNION, PHILIPPINES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 22. 2023) – Pacific Partnership 2023, Armed Forces of the Philippines and Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) service members and Mr. Hermenegildo A. Gualberto, Mayor of San Fernando City, La Union, pose for a photo after an opening ceremony at Town Plaza San Fernando City, Aug. 22. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 07:20
    Photo ID: 7983832
    VIRIN: 230823-N-OX321-1199
    Resolution: 6041x3520
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: LA UNION, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Philippines
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023
    multilateral cooperation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT