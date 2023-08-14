Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Norwegian Army and U.S. Marine Corps FIRES Summit II [Image 1 of 2]

    NORWAY

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Brown 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Senior leaders attending FIRES Summit II pose for a group photo; the summit was hosted by the Norwegian Armed Forces in Setermoen, Norway, August 21, 2023. The FIRES Summit improves interoperability with our Norwegian allies while displaying U.S. technological strengths and capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Robert Brown)

