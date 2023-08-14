Military Working Dog Lira's Retirement

230818-N-FA368-1006 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 18, 2023) –Master at Arms 2nd Class Anna Donar, from Galena, Illinois, offers a piece of cake to retired Military Working Dog Lira, following her retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 18, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Location: SIGONELLA, IT