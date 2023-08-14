Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Lira's Retirement [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Working Dog Lira's Retirement

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    230818-N-FA368-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 18, 2023) – Lt. David Flake, from Portland, Texas, and Master at Arms 2nd Class Thomas Nygard, from Queensbury, New Jersey, pose for a picture with Military Working Dog Lira, following her retirement at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 18, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 05:41
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: QUEENSBURY, NY, US
    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    Sailors
    Military Working Dog
    Retirement
    Navy K-9 Handler

