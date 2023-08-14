Military Working Dog Lira's Retirement

230818-N-FA368-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 18, 2023) – Lt. David Flake, from Portland, Texas, and Master at Arms 2nd Class Thomas Nygard, from Queensbury, New Jersey, pose for a picture with Military Working Dog Lira, following her retirement at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 18, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023