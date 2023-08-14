Rounds Downrange

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division conduct an M1A2 Abrams Tank Table IV Gunnery at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, Korea Aug. 16, 2023. The exercise allowed crews to control and distribute direct fire to destroy simulated enemy targets. The gunnery is one-way Soldiers maintain their readiness and fight-tonight capabilities on the Korean Peninsula using the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4). The APS-4 stock is continuously stored on the peninsula and fulfills the U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea to maintain armored readiness on the peninsula. This exercise enabled forces to rehearse routine processes for reception, staging, and onward integration in order to respond to any emergency in the Republic of Korea.



The Texas-based unit deployed to the Republic of Korea on “no notice” as part of a Deployment readiness exercise. Deployment readiness exercises are required by the Department of Defense in order to ensure that the U.S. military remains at a high state of readiness in support of peace and security across the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.



During the 11-day armored gunnery and systems validation exercise, Fort Bliss Soldiers integrated within the Korea-based 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, to show a united front and reaffirm the Army’s ironclad commitment to the ROK-US Alliance while highlighting the robust combined defense posture and ‘fight tonight’ capabilities available to protect the Republic of Korea against any threats, while implementing and maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force.

