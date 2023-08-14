Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

230810-N-NS135-1071 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 10, 2023) Sailors on the chock and chain team, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), chock and chain an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, Aug. 10, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

