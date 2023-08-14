Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipping Operations at Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, August 2023

    Shipping Operations at Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Central personnel perform port operations unloading and then loading a cargo ship at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Aug. 20, 2023. Cranes on the other side of the port load and unload cargo for the country.

    Logistics
    SDDC
    Kuwait
    Cargo
    Shuaiba
    ASG-KU

