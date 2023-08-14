Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment Onboard USS Ramage [Image 1 of 4]

    Vertical Replenishment Onboard USS Ramage

    IONIAN SEA

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230810-N-NS135-1016 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 10, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), move pallets during a vertical replenishment with an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, Aug. 10, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 03:41
    Photo ID: 7983784
    VIRIN: 230810-N-NS135-1016
    Resolution: 6650x4433
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment Onboard USS Ramage [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vertical Replenishment Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT