Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 04:55 Photo ID: 7983780 VIRIN: 230820-A-FM739-8709 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 13.93 MB Location: KW

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Shipping Operations at Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, August 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.