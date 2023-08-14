Ford Conducts Underway Replenishment

230809-N-NS135-1137 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 9, 2023) The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), back, conducts an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Gruman (T-AO-195), front, Aug. 9, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

