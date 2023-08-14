Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment

    IONIAN SEA

    08.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230809-N-NS135-1008 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 9, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepare for an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Gruman (T-AO-195), middle, while it performs an underway replenishment with the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), left, Aug. 9, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 03:16
    Photo ID: 7983751
    VIRIN: 230809-N-NS135-1008
    Resolution: 6622x4415
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

