USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment

230809-N-NS135-1008 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 9, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepare for an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Gruman (T-AO-195), middle, while it performs an underway replenishment with the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), left, Aug. 9, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

