The 25th Transportation Battalion and Transportation division of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea supports rail-load operations to bolster rotational units with the 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division at Camp Casey, Korea Aug. 12, 2023. The rail-load operations played a critical role in moving the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4) from Camp Carroll to Camp Casey in support of a 1st Armored Division’s “no notice” Deployment Response Exercise. The exercise demonstrated the 1st Armored Division’s ability to rapidly respond to any mission while ensuring their equipment, gear, and personnel ready for deployment. The successful completion of the DRE reaffirmed the Army’s readiness and fight-tonight capabilities on the Korean Peninsula while fulfilling the Army’s commitment to maintain armored readiness. The Army Prepositioned Stock program is a cornerstone of the Army’s ability to rapidly project power and send a clear signal of U.S. commitment to maintaining combat power in the region. (U.S. Army photos by: Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 210 Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 03:04 Photo ID: 7983743 VIRIN: 230812-A-HF147-6537 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 14.31 MB Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No Notice…No Problem [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.