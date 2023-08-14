230808-N-NS135-1121 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) takes on waves during standard operations, Aug. 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 7983741 VIRIN: 230808-N-NS135-1121 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.34 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage at Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.