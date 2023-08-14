Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 4 of 5]

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

    IONIAN SEA

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230808-N-NS135-1091 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Sailors, on the chock and chain team assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), show the chocks and chains to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, Aug. 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 02:38
    Photo ID: 7983740
    VIRIN: 230808-N-NS135-1091
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    USS Ramage at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT