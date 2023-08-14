Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

230808-N-NS135-1085 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class David McGuffey, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stands landing signalmen enlisted for the MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, Aug. 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

