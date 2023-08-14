Service members from all participating allied and partner nations, including U.S. Soldiers and Marines, stand in formation at the opening ceremony of Exercise Agile Spirit 23 at Krtsanisi, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2023. Agile Spirit is a multilateral training exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa designed to promote unit cohesion and interoperability. 7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of realistic ranges and combat training scenarios to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements in support of Agile Spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:10 Photo ID: 7983727 VIRIN: 230821-A-BS310-1021 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 29.47 MB Location: KRTSANISI, GE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Spirit 23 opening ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.