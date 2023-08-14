Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spirit 23 opening ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Agile Spirit 23 opening ceremony

    KRTSANISI, GEORGIA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Service members from all participating allied and partner nations, including U.S. Soldiers and Marines, stand in formation at the opening ceremony of Exercise Agile Spirit 23 at Krtsanisi, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2023. Agile Spirit is a multilateral training exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa designed to promote unit cohesion and interoperability. 7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of realistic ranges and combat training scenarios to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements in support of Agile Spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:10
    Photo ID: 7983724
    VIRIN: 230821-A-BS310-1074
    Resolution: 7872x5248
    Size: 26.88 MB
    Location: KRTSANISI, GE
    This work, Agile Spirit 23 opening ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit23

