    President Biden Speaks at Civic Center After Hawaii Wildfires [Image 9 of 9]

    President Biden Speaks at Civic Center After Hawaii Wildfires

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Maui, Hawaii (Aug. 21, 2023) - FEMA Administrator talks to Hawaii Wildfire survivors at the civic center in Maui.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 23:46
    Photo ID: 7983594
    VIRIN: 230821-O-AB413-5976
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 14.59 MB
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Speaks at Civic Center After Hawaii Wildfires [Image 9 of 9], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Response
    Wildfires
    Hawaii
    Disaster
    HI-4724

