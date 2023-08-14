Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Assist Fishermen in Distress. [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ralph Johnson Assist Fishermen in Distress.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230814-N-NF288-006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) responds to a vessel in distress in the South China Sea, Aug. 14. The USS Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 23:27
    Photo ID: 7983573
    VIRIN: 230814-N-NF288-4181
    Resolution: 5217x3478
    Size: 894.94 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Assist Fishermen in Distress. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Assist Fishermen in Distress.
    USS Ralph Johnson Assist Fishermen in Distress.
    USS Ralph Johnson Assist Fishermen in Distress.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ralp Johnson aids fishermen in distress in the South China Sea.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #arleigh #burke #distress #fishermen #philippines #aid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT