USS Ralph Johnson Assist Fishermen in Distress.

230814-N-NF288-051 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) provides fresh water and food to a vessel in distress in the South China Sea, Aug. 14. The USS Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

