    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training Team Drills [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training Team Drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230814-N-NF288-025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Emily Ledezma, from Dallas, participates in training team drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Aug. 14. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 22:39
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
