USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Training Team Drills

230814-N-NF288-025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Emily Ledezma, from Dallas, participates in training team drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Aug. 14. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

