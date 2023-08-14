Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Responds to Maui Wildfires

    FEMA Urban Search &amp; Rescue Responds to Maui Wildfires

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Lameen Witter 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    LAHAINA, HI (8/19/20023) – Canine Search Specialist Cathy Schiltz of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Missouri Task Force 1 prepares her dog Mattie for his daily mission during search operations at the Maui Wildfire disaster site.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:28
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    FEMA
    Wildfires
    Hawaii
    Dog
    Hi-4724
    Urband Search & Rescue

