LAHAINA, HI (8/19/20023) – Canine Search Specialist Cathy Schiltz of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Missouri Task Force 1 prepares her dog Mattie for his daily mission during search operations at the Maui Wildfire disaster site.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:28 Photo ID: 7983327 VIRIN: 230819-D-LW007-6842 Resolution: 3850x2567 Size: 2.65 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Responds to Maui Wildfires, by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.