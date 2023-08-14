U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Wagner, 349th Operations Group pilot, performs a preflight task at Seymour Johnson, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. Wagner supported the delivery of the first KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7983314 VIRIN: 230726-F-FM924-1030 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 4.04 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB welcomes its first KC-46A Pegasus [Image 16 of 16], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.