U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Jarvis, ¬¬¬349th Air Mobility Wing crew chief, stands by before a flight at Seymour Johnson, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. Jarvis supported the delivery of the first KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7983313 VIRIN: 230726-F-FM924-1009 Resolution: 6685x4459 Size: 3.88 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB welcomes its first KC-46A Pegasus [Image 16 of 16], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.