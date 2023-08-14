U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Phillips, 6th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies over Northern Washington, July 26, 2023. Phillips supported the delivery of the first KC-46A Pegasus to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7983312
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-FM924-1071
|Resolution:
|7790x5198
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes its first KC-46A Pegasus [Image 16 of 16], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT