U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Bieber, left, 6th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, shows an oxygen mask in a KC-46A Pegasus to Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, at Seattle, Washington, July 28, 2023. Bieber and Blount supported the delivery of the first KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7983311
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-FM924-1153
|Resolution:
|8368x5584
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes its first KC-46A Pegasus [Image 16 of 16], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
