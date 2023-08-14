Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB welcomes its first KC-46A Pegasus [Image 12 of 16]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Bieber, left, 6th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, shows an oxygen mask in a KC-46A Pegasus to Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, at Seattle, Washington, July 28, 2023. Bieber and Blount supported the delivery of the first KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:44
    Photo ID: 7983311
    VIRIN: 230728-F-FM924-1153
    Resolution: 8368x5584
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Airmen
    Travis AFB
    AMC
    Boeing
    USAF
    KC46

