DSTB K9 Training

Paratroopers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division get hands on K9 training with the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment on August 18, 2023, Fort Liberty, NC. Following the training Paratroopers recieved a demonstration on the K9's capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

