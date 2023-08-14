Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSTB K9 Training [Image 70 of 77]

    DSTB K9 Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division get hands on K9 training with the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment on August 18, 2023, Fort Liberty, NC. Following the training Paratroopers recieved a demonstration on the K9's capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 17:50
    Photo ID: 7983240
    VIRIN: 230821-A-ID763-4409
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 18.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSTB K9 Training [Image 77 of 77], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    K9
    DSTB
    550th Military Working Dog Detachment
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

