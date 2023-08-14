NAVFAC-EXWC Director of Utilities Engineering Management Division, Dr. Bill Anderson, is responsible for energy security globally by delivering greater climate resilience to critical infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7983073
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-BY800-1002
|Resolution:
|458x482
|Size:
|36.83 KB
|Location:
|STANFORD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EXWC Director Lectures on Microgrids at Stanford University [Image 2 of 2], by James Stossel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
