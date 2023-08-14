Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL announces FY2024 chief petty officer selects

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230812-N-KC192-1016 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 21, 2023) A graphic congratulating Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) region Sailors on their selection to chief petty officer. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    This work, NMFL announces FY2024 chief petty officer selects, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO
    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    FY2024

